Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in India at BNY Mellon ranges from ₹1.85M per year for E to ₹2.96M per year for I. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹1.96M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BNY Mellon's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
E
₹1.85M
₹1.76M
₹13.2K
₹80K
F
₹1.59M
₹1.56M
₹13.9K
₹13.9K
G
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
H
₹2.03M
₹1.84M
₹25K
₹159K
