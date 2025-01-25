← Company Directory
BNP Paribas
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Business Analyst

  • All Business Analyst Salaries

BNP Paribas Business Analyst Salaries

The median Business Analyst compensation in France package at BNP Paribas totals €15.7K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BNP Paribas's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Median Package
company icon
BNP Paribas
Business Analyst
Lisbon, LI, Portugal
Total per year
€15.7K
Level
L1
Base
€15.7K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at BNP Paribas?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve €28.1K+ (sometimes €281K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Business Analyst offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at BNP Paribas in France sits at a yearly total compensation of €59,027. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BNP Paribas for the Business Analyst role in France is €56,957.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for BNP Paribas

Related Companies

  • Fidelity Investments
  • Starling Bank
  • Manulife
  • Bank of America Merrill Lynch
  • KPMG
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources