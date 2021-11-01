← Company Directory
BMW Group
BMW Group Salaries

BMW Group's salary ranges from $37,231 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $148,879 for a Technical Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of BMW Group. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Data Scientist
Median $77.9K
Software Engineer
EG11 $95.2K
EG12 $114K

Backend Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Solution Architect
Median $113K

Data Architect

Accountant
$68.5K
Business Analyst
$96.5K
Business Development
$75.8K
Data Analyst
$90.5K
Financial Analyst
$101K
Hardware Engineer
$63.2K
Industrial Designer
$101K
Information Technologist (IT)
$37.2K
Marketing
$108K
Mechanical Engineer
$88K
Product Designer
$57.3K
Product Manager
$118K
Project Manager
$94.5K
Software Engineering Manager
$112K
Technical Program Manager
$149K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at BMW Group is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $148,879. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BMW Group is $95,151.

