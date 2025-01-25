← Company Directory
BMW Group
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

BMW Group Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in Germany package at BMW Group totals €73K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BMW Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Median Package
company icon
BMW Group
Data Scientist
Munich, BY, Germany
Total per year
€73K
Level
EG9
Base
€73K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at BMW Group?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at BMW Group in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €100,033. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BMW Group for the Data Scientist role in Germany is €68,399.

