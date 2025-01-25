Software Engineer compensation in Germany at BMW Group ranges from €62.1K per year for EG9 to €107K per year for EG12. The median yearly compensation in Germany package totals €94.8K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BMW Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
EG9
€62.1K
€62.1K
€0
€0
EG10Software Engineer I
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
EG11
€90.7K
€84.2K
€0
€6.5K
EG12
€107K
€99.2K
€0
€7.4K
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve €28.1K+ (sometimes €281K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***