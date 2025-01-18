Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Canada at BMO Financial Group ranges from CA$97K per year for Software Engineer I to CA$130K per year for Lead Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$108K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BMO Financial Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer I
CA$97K
CA$92.9K
CA$0
CA$4.2K
Software Engineer II
CA$128K
CA$115K
CA$2.4K
CA$11.2K
Senior Software Engineer
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Lead Software Engineer
CA$130K
CA$117K
CA$0
CA$13K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
