Technical Program Manager compensation in United States at Blue Origin ranges from $117K per year for L2 to $217K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $180K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Blue Origin's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/14/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$117K
$117K
$0
$333
L3
$145K
$142K
$1.7K
$833
L4
$217K
$212K
$0
$4.6K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
