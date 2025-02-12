← Company Directory
Virgin Galactic
Virgin Galactic Salaries

Virgin Galactic's salary ranges from $92,460 in total compensation per year for a Materials Engineer at the low-end to $243,780 for a Project Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Virgin Galactic. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Mechanical Engineer
Median $129K
Aerospace Engineer
$131K
Business Analyst
$109K

Financial Analyst
$152K
Hardware Engineer
$146K
Materials Engineer
$92.5K
Project Manager
$244K
Technical Program Manager
$231K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Virgin Galactic is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $243,780. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Virgin Galactic is $138,533.

