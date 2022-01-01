← Company Directory
Aerojet Rocketdyne
Aerojet Rocketdyne Salaries

Aerojet Rocketdyne's salary ranges from $65,325 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $180,095 for a Hardware Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Aerojet Rocketdyne. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Mechanical Engineer
Median $120K
Accountant
$109K
Business Analyst
$65.3K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

41 20
41 20
Data Scientist
$91.5K
Hardware Engineer
$180K
Program Manager
$104K
Project Manager
$120K
Technical Program Manager
$96.9K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Aerojet Rocketdyne is Hardware Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $180,095. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Aerojet Rocketdyne is $106,854.

