Blue Origin Salaries

Blue Origin's salary ranges from $76,440 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources at the low-end to $303,510 for a Business Operations at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Blue Origin. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
L1 $117K
L2 $139K
L3 $159K
L4 $217K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Systems Engineer

Mechanical Engineer
L1 $100K
L2 $118K
L3 $143K
L4 $187K

Manufacturing Engineer

Thermal Engineer

Hardware Engineer
L1 $103K
L2 $123K
L3 $156K
L4 $217K

Technical Program Manager
L2 $117K
L3 $145K
L4 $217K

Technical Project Manager

Aerospace Engineer
L1 $120K
L2 $120K
L3 $151K
Product Manager
Median $170K
Business Operations
$304K
Business Analyst
$94.5K
Data Analyst
$164K
Data Science Manager
$244K
Electrical Engineer
$100K
Financial Analyst
$154K
Human Resources
$76.4K
Information Technologist (IT)
$198K
Product Designer
$218K
Program Manager
$225K
Project Manager
$147K
Recruiter
$99.3K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$150K
Software Engineering Manager
$212K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Blue Origin is Business Operations at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $303,510. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Blue Origin is $149,745.

Other Resources