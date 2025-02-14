Software Engineer compensation in United States at Blue Origin ranges from $117K per year for L1 to $217K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $163K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Blue Origin's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/14/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$117K
$114K
$1.3K
$1.8K
L2
$141K
$141K
$0
$208
L3
$159K
$156K
$1.6K
$1.2K
L4
$217K
$206K
$1.9K
$9.2K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
