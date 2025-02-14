All Hardware Engineer Salaries
Hardware Engineer compensation in United States at Blue Origin ranges from $103K per year for L1 to $217K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $140K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Blue Origin's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/14/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$103K
$103K
$0
$0
L2
$123K
$122K
$1K
$125
L3
$156K
$153K
$2.2K
$1.1K
L4
$217K
$205K
$2K
$10.3K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
