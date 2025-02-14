Salaries

Hardware Engineer compensation in United States at Blue Origin ranges from $103K per year for L1 to $217K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $140K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Blue Origin's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/14/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L1 Hardware Engineer I $103K $103K $0 $0 L2 Hardware Engineer II $123K $122K $1K $125 L3 Hardware Engineer III $156K $153K $2.2K $1.1K L4 Senior Hardware Engineer $217K $205K $2K $10.3K View 2 More Levels

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( USD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found

