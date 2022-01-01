← Company Directory
Bloom Institute of Technology
Bloom Institute of Technology Salaries

Bloom Institute of Technology's salary ranges from $124,574 in total compensation per year for a Solution Architect at the low-end to $168,840 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Bloom Institute of Technology. Last updated: 3/9/2025

$160K

Marketing
$161K
Product Manager
$157K
Software Engineer
$169K

Solution Architect
$125K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Bloom Institute of Technology is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $168,840. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bloom Institute of Technology is $159,005.

