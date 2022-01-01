← Company Directory
A Cloud Guru
A Cloud Guru Salaries

A Cloud Guru's salary ranges from $121,798 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineering Manager in Australia at the low-end to $130,650 for a Solution Architect in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of A Cloud Guru. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
$124K
Software Engineering Manager
$122K
Solution Architect
$131K

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at A Cloud Guru is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $130,650. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at A Cloud Guru is $124,375.

