← Company Directory
Age of Learning
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Age of Learning Salaries

Age of Learning's salary ranges from $115,640 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $414,915 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Age of Learning. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $141K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
$134K
Product Designer
$116K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

40 20
40 20
Product Manager
$415K
Software Engineering Manager
$166K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Age of Learning is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $414,915. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Age of Learning is $140,595.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Age of Learning

Related Companies

  • A Cloud Guru
  • Cambly
  • IXL Learning
  • Ascend Learning
  • Thought Industries
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources