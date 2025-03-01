← Company Directory
Blackbaud
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Blackbaud Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in United States package at Blackbaud totals $117K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Blackbaud's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
Blackbaud
Product Manager
Charleston, SC
Total per year
$117K
Level
Senior
Base
$107K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$10K
Years at company
7 Years
Years exp
25 Years
What are the career levels at Blackbaud?

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.4%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Blackbaud, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.4% vests in the 3rd-year (33.40% annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Blackbaud in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $134,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Blackbaud for the Product Manager role in United States is $120,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Blackbaud

Related Companies

  • ManTech
  • Visa
  • Citrix
  • HPE
  • Red Hat
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources