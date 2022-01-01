Blackbaud Salaries

Blackbaud's salary ranges from $41,650 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $417,075 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Blackbaud. Last updated: 6/19/2025
How much money would you give up to be fully remote?
If given the opportunity to take a job at the same company, level, and title, but one option is fully remote and one is fully in-office, how much of a pay cut would you be willing to take?
Select one
2723 participants
At Blackbaud, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)
33.4% vests in the 3rd-year (33.40% annually)
