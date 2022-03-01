← Company Directory
Black & Veatch
Black & Veatch Salaries

Black & Veatch's salary ranges from $61,690 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $159,200 for a Hardware Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Black & Veatch. Last updated: 3/3/2025

$160K

Civil Engineer
Median $107K
Data Analyst
$61.7K
Electrical Engineer
$141K

Hardware Engineer
$159K
Industrial Designer
$146K
Information Technologist (IT)
$116K
Management Consultant
$130K
Mechanical Engineer
$136K
Project Manager
$136K
Software Engineer
$127K
The highest paying role reported at Black & Veatch is Hardware Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $159,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Black & Veatch is $133,010.

