Bitpanda
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Bitpanda Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The average Software Engineering Manager total compensation in Poland at Bitpanda ranges from PLN 757K to PLN 1.05M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bitpanda's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 811K - PLN 955K
Austria
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 757KPLN 811KPLN 955KPLN 1.05M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Bitpanda?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Bitpanda in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 1,054,153. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bitpanda for the Software Engineering Manager role in Poland is PLN 756,828.

