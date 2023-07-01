Company Directory
Biowave
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Biowave that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    BioWave is a company that offers a non-opioid, FDA cleared, patented pain blocking technology. Their products have been prescribed to professional athletes and used by college sports teams. BioWave's technology aims to provide pain relief for chronic, acute, or post-operative pain, allowing individuals to lead a fuller, pain-free life. However, it is important to note that the information provided is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice.

    http://www.biowave.com
    Website
    2000
    Year Founded
    53
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Biowave

    Related Companies

    • Coinbase
    • Uber
    • SoFi
    • Tesla
    • Apple
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources