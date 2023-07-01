BioWave is a company that offers a non-opioid, FDA cleared, patented pain blocking technology. Their products have been prescribed to professional athletes and used by college sports teams. BioWave's technology aims to provide pain relief for chronic, acute, or post-operative pain, allowing individuals to lead a fuller, pain-free life. However, it is important to note that the information provided is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice.