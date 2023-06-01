Boston-based Bindable is an InsurTech company that offers alternative distribution solutions to organizations across all industries. Its proprietary platform includes a digital insurance marketplace, PolicyCrusher® agent software, and support services. Bindable's platform is insurer and product agnostic, allowing clients to offer customized products via a branded digital marketplace or an API-powered experience. Bindable's technology creates seamless experiences, reducing friction for everyone. The company offers flexible, scalable solutions to enhance and expand any go-to-market strategy, making insurance easier and more accessible to everyone in the value chain.