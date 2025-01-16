← Company Directory
Binance
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Binance Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Singapore at Binance ranges from SGD 84K per year for 1.1 to SGD 182K per year for 3.1. The median yearly compensation in Singapore package totals SGD 137K.

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
1.1
(Entry Level)
SGD 84K
SGD 84K
SGD 0
SGD 0
1.2
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
2.1
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
2.2
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Binance, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Included Titles

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Binance in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 326,193. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Binance for the Software Engineer role in Singapore is SGD 119,286.

Other Resources