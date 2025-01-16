Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Singapore at Binance ranges from SGD 84K per year for 1.1 to SGD 182K per year for 3.1. The median yearly compensation in Singapore package totals SGD 137K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Binance's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus 1.1 (Entry Level) SGD 84K SGD 84K SGD 0 SGD 0 1.2 SGD -- SGD -- SGD -- SGD -- 2.1 SGD -- SGD -- SGD -- SGD -- 2.2 SGD -- SGD -- SGD -- SGD -- View 5 More Levels

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 At Binance, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

