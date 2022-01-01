← Company Directory
Careem
Careem Salaries

Careem's salary ranges from $6,244 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources in Egypt at the low-end to $202,443 for a Software Engineer in United Arab Emirates at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Careem. Last updated: 3/3/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Member of Technical Staff 1 $84.7K
Member of Technical Staff 2 $94.3K
Member of Technical Staff 3 $122K
Lead Software Engineer 1 $140K
Lead Software Engineer 3 $202K
Product Manager
Median $109K
Data Scientist
Median $127K

Product Designer
Median $119K

UX Designer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $185K
Business Analyst
$19.3K
Data Analyst
$12.5K
Data Science Manager
$98K
Human Resources
$6.2K
Information Technologist (IT)
$8.4K
Marketing
$163K
Program Manager
$130K
Technical Program Manager
$112K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Careem, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Careem is Software Engineer at the Lead Software Engineer 3 level with a yearly total compensation of $202,443. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Careem is $112,130.

