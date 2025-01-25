← Company Directory
Careem
Careem Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in Germany package at Careem totals €183K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Careem's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Median Package
Careem
Senior Engineering Manager
Dubai, DU, United Arab Emirates
Total per year
€183K
Level
Senior Software Engineering Manager
Base
€159K
Stock (/yr)
€23.4K
Bonus
€0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
14 Years
What are the career levels at Careem?

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Careem, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Careem in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €251,518. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Careem for the Software Engineering Manager role in Germany is €187,400.

