Careem
  • Salaries
  • Human Resources

  • All Human Resources Salaries

Careem Human Resources Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Careem's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

AED 21K - AED 24.9K
United Arab Emirates
Common Range
Possible Range
AED 18.5KAED 21KAED 24.9KAED 26.2K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Careem, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Human Resources at Careem in United Arab Emirates sits at a yearly total compensation of AED 26,244. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Careem for the Human Resources role in United Arab Emirates is AED 18,485.

