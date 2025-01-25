All Software Engineer Salaries
Software Engineer compensation in United Arab Emirates at Careem ranges from AED 311K per year for Member of Technical Staff 1 to AED 744K per year for Lead Software Engineer 3. The median yearly compensation in United Arab Emirates package totals AED 530K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Careem's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Member of Technical Staff 1
AED 311K
AED 311K
AED 0
AED 0
Member of Technical Staff 2
AED 346K
AED 298K
AED 36.8K
AED 11K
Member of Technical Staff 3
AED 447K
AED 407K
AED 36K
AED 3.7K
Lead Software Engineer 1
AED 513K
AED 467K
AED 46K
AED 0
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Careem, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)