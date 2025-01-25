← Company Directory
Careem
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Careem Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United Arab Emirates at Careem ranges from AED 311K per year for Member of Technical Staff 1 to AED 744K per year for Lead Software Engineer 3. The median yearly compensation in United Arab Emirates package totals AED 530K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Careem's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Member of Technical Staff 1
(Entry Level)
AED 311K
AED 311K
AED 0
AED 0
Member of Technical Staff 2
AED 346K
AED 298K
AED 36.8K
AED 11K
Member of Technical Staff 3
AED 447K
AED 407K
AED 36K
AED 3.7K
Lead Software Engineer 1
AED 513K
AED 467K
AED 46K
AED 0
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Careem, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Careem in United Arab Emirates sits at a yearly total compensation of AED 744,067. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Careem for the Software Engineer role in United Arab Emirates is AED 540,743.

