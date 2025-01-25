Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United Arab Emirates at Careem ranges from AED 311K per year for Member of Technical Staff 1 to AED 744K per year for Lead Software Engineer 3. The median yearly compensation in United Arab Emirates package totals AED 530K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Careem's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 At Careem, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

What's the vesting schedule at Careem ?

