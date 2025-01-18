← Company Directory
Binance
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

Binance Backend Software Engineer Salaries

The median Backend Software Engineer compensation in Singapore package at Binance totals SGD 117K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Binance's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Binance
Software Engineer
Singapore, SG, Singapore
Total per year
SGD 117K
Level
12
Base
SGD 88.1K
Stock (/yr)
SGD 0
Bonus
SGD 29.4K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at Binance?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Binance, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Binance in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 351,399. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Binance for the Backend Software Engineer role in Singapore is SGD 100,470.

