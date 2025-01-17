Software Engineer compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at Bill.com ranges from $163K per year for Software Engineer 1 to $368K per year for Senior Staff. The median yearly compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package totals $181K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bill.com's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$163K
$136K
$23.8K
$3.5K
Software Engineer 2
$187K
$161K
$19.4K
$6.2K
Sr Software Engineer
$242K
$177K
$52.4K
$12.2K
Staff Engineer
$296K
$210K
$68.7K
$16.5K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Bill.com, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)