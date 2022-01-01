← Company Directory
Bill.com
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Bill.com Salaries

Bill.com's salary ranges from $108,500 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $380,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Bill.com. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Software Engineer 1 $150K
Software Engineer 2 $184K
Sr Software Engineer $230K
Staff Engineer $263K
Senior Staff $368K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $201K
Product Manager
Median $293K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

56 47
56 47
Software Engineering Manager
Median $380K
Business Analyst
Median $125K
Data Analyst
Median $147K
Product Designer
Median $155K

UX Designer

Sales
Median $109K
Business Development
$144K
Data Science Manager
$237K
Financial Analyst
$219K
Human Resources
$280K
Legal
$291K
Marketing
$158K
Project Manager
$137K
Recruiter
$273K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$264K
Technical Program Manager
$237K
UX Researcher
$263K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Bill.com, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Bill.com is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $380,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bill.com is $229,718.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Bill.com

Related Companies

  • Microsoft
  • Salesforce
  • Oracle
  • ServiceNow
  • Walmart Global Tech
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources