Software Engineer compensation in United States at Bill.com ranges from $150K per year for Software Engineer 1 to $364K per year for Senior Staff. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $196K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bill.com's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$150K
$128K
$19K
$2.8K
Software Engineer 2
$184K
$159K
$18K
$7.1K
Sr Software Engineer
$230K
$175K
$43.9K
$12K
Staff Engineer
$271K
$197K
$58.2K
$15.1K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Bill.com, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)