All Business Analyst Salaries
Business Analyst compensation in United States at Bill.com totals $130K per year for Senior Business Analyst. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $125K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bill.com's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Business Analyst 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Business Analyst 2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Business Analyst
$130K
$122K
$6.3K
$1.7K
Staff Business Analyst
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Bill.com, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)