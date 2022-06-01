In 1999, Big Ass Fans was born. Kind of. Then called the HVLS Fan Co. (that’s High Volume, Low Speed), we first made our mark selling massive ceiling fans. The fans kept large spaces that lacked air conditioning, such as factories and dairy barns, feeling cool and comfortable by moving large volumes of air at a low speed. In 2001, we finally took the hint when customers kept calling and asking if we made “those big-ass fans” and changed our name for good. This was just the beginning. As our business grew, so did our customers’ needs. After noting that several customers were purchasing Big Ass Fans for their homes, we decided to develop a line of upgraded residential fans. Our line of silent, stylish Haiku fans blew away ENERGY STAR® ratings and won awards worldwide. Then we took it a step further by automating personal comfort and adding SenseME technology to our residential fans. Add in our line of evaporative coolers and we have comfort covered from top-to-bottom and everywhere in between.Our commitment to our customers remains our top priority. We’ve backed everything with serious research, intensive engineering, and an almost obsessive drive to innovate and improve. Our headquarters is located in Lexington, Ky., and we offer rewarding careers throughout the United States and in our international offices in Australia, Canada and Singapore. From our team of engineers working to perfect the science of air movement in our state-of-the-art R&D lab to our quirky marketing mavericks, the desire to innovate has always drawn top talent to Big Ass Fans. Whether you’re a sales representative, IT guru, production specialist or an overall go-getter, it’s a dynamic place to work.