Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
    Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) is part of Beth Israel Lahey Health, a new health care system that brings together academic medical centers and teaching hospitals, community and specialty hospitals, more than 4,000 physicians and 35,000 employees in a shared mission to expand access to great care and advance the science and practice of medicine through groundbreaking research and education.BIDMC is a world-class teaching hospital of Harvard Medical School and is located in the heart of Boston.We are passionate about caring for our patients like they are family, finding new cures, using the finest and the latest technologies, and teaching and inspiring caregivers of tomorrow. We put people at the center of everything we do, because we believe in medicine that puts people first.Interested in a career at BIDMC? Check out www.jobs.bidmc.org.

    http://bidmc.org
    1916
    9,750
    $1B-$10B
