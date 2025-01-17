← Company Directory
Beam Mobility
Beam Mobility Project Manager Salaries

The average Project Manager total compensation in Malaysia at Beam Mobility ranges from MYR 96.6K to MYR 141K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Beam Mobility's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

MYR 111K - MYR 126K
Singapore
Common Range
Possible Range
MYR 96.6KMYR 111KMYR 126KMYR 141K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Beam Mobility?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at Beam Mobility in Malaysia sits at a yearly total compensation of MYR 140,791. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Beam Mobility for the Project Manager role in Malaysia is MYR 96,644.

