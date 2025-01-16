← Company Directory
BCP
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

BCP Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Peru at BCP ranges from PEN 286K to PEN 401K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BCP's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

PEN 310K - PEN 360K
Peru
Common Range
Possible Range
PEN 286KPEN 310KPEN 360KPEN 401K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Software Engineer submissions at BCP to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve PEN 112K+ (sometimes PEN 1.12M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at BCP?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at BCP in Peru sits at a yearly total compensation of PEN 400,554. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BCP for the Software Engineer role in Peru is PEN 286,110.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for BCP

Related Companies

  • LinkedIn
  • Stripe
  • SoFi
  • PayPal
  • Uber
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources