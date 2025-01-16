← Company Directory
Basecamp
  Salaries
  Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Basecamp Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The average Software Engineering Manager total compensation in United States at Basecamp ranges from $173K to $245K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Basecamp's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

$195K - $223K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$173K$195K$223K$245K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Basecamp?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Basecamp in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $245,414. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Basecamp for the Software Engineering Manager role in United States is $172,622.

