Barstool Sports
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Barstool Sports Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in United States at Barstool Sports ranges from $155K to $216K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Barstool Sports's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

$167K - $196K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$155K$167K$196K$216K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Barstool Sports?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Barstool Sports in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $216,450. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Barstool Sports for the Software Engineer role in United States is $155,400.

