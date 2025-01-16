All Investment Banker Salaries
Investment Banker compensation in United States at Barclays ranges from $140K per year for Analyst to $529K per year for Director. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $155K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Barclays's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Analyst
$140K
$106K
$625
$33.1K
Assistant Vice-President
$207K
$156K
$4.4K
$46.3K
Director
$529K
$253K
$51.3K
$225K
Managing Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***