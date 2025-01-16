← Company Directory
Barcelona Supercomputing Center
Barcelona Supercomputing Center Hardware Engineer Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Barcelona Supercomputing Center's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

€30.4K - €36K
Spain
Common Range
Possible Range
€28K€30.4K€36K€38.4K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Barcelona Supercomputing Center?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Hardware Engineer at Barcelona Supercomputing Center in Spain sits at a yearly total compensation of €38,362. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Barcelona Supercomputing Center for the Hardware Engineer role in Spain is €28,021.

Other Resources