Barcelona Supercomputing Center
Barcelona Supercomputing Center Salaries

Barcelona Supercomputing Center's salary ranges from $27,357 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $35,161 for a Hardware Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Barcelona Supercomputing Center. Last updated: 2/5/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $27.4K

Research Scientist

Data Scientist
Median $30.7K
Hardware Engineer
$35.2K

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Barcelona Supercomputing Center is Hardware Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $35,161. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Barcelona Supercomputing Center is $30,726.

