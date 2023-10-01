← Company Directory
Banked
Banked Salaries

Banked's salary ranges from $94,375 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in United Kingdom at the low-end to $306,000 for a Financial Analyst in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Banked. Last updated: 6/18/2025

$160K

Customer Service
$94.4K
Financial Analyst
$306K
Product Manager
$225K
Software Engineer
$98.8K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Banked is Financial Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $306,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Banked is $161,821.

Other Resources