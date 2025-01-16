← Company Directory
Bank-Fund Staff Federal Credit Union
Bank-Fund Staff Federal Credit Union Solution Architect Salaries

The average Solution Architect total compensation in United States at Bank-Fund Staff Federal Credit Union ranges from $241K to $338K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bank-Fund Staff Federal Credit Union's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

$261K - $304K
$241K$261K$304K$338K
The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Bank-Fund Staff Federal Credit Union in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $337,960. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bank-Fund Staff Federal Credit Union for the Solution Architect role in United States is $241,400.

