Bank-Fund Staff Federal Credit Union, a full-service financial cooperative, was organized and chartered in 1947. A few individuals recognized that employees of the newly formed World Bank and International Monetary Fund required a convenient source of credit and a secure place to save. They went about the task of organizing the Credit Union with these purposes in mind and with a strong commitment to serving their colleagues and future Credit Union members.BFSFCU's mission is to provide strikingly impressive service at every member point of contact while fulfilling our role as "Trusted Advisor"​ to our membership through our Engaged Service philosophy. Every employee's commitment to serve our members in this fashion will establish BFSFCU as the primary financial partner for individuals and families for our chosen memberships.