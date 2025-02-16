Software Engineer compensation in United States at BAE Systems ranges from $93.2K per year for L1 to $175K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $108K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BAE Systems's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$93.2K
$92.9K
$0
$369
L2
$97K
$97K
$0
$20
L3
$124K
$123K
$0
$1.2K
L4
$140K
$139K
$0
$1.1K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
