BAE Systems
BAE Systems Salaries

BAE Systems's salary ranges from $42,296 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in United Kingdom at the low-end to $311,550 for a Business Operations Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of BAE Systems. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
L1 $93K
L2 $97.5K
L3 $125K
L4 $140K
L5 $156K
L6 $175K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Systems Engineer

Hardware Engineer
L1 $86.8K
L2 $101K
L3 $125K
L4 $128K
Mechanical Engineer
L2 $97.6K
L3 $119K

Solution Architect
Median $175K

Data Architect

Technical Program Manager
Median $183K
Aerospace Engineer
$153K
Business Operations Manager
$312K
Business Analyst
$129K
Business Development
$299K
Data Scientist
$42.3K
Electrical Engineer
$65.9K
Financial Analyst
$108K
Information Technologist (IT)
$82.4K
Management Consultant
$135K
Optical Engineer
$187K
Product Designer
$79.6K
Product Manager
$121K
Program Manager
$147K
Project Manager
$111K
Recruiter
$107K
Sales
$207K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$176K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $132K
Technical Writer
$109K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at BAE Systems is Business Operations Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $311,550. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BAE Systems is $125,000.

