Hardware Engineer compensation in United States at BAE Systems ranges from $86.8K per year for L1 to $128K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $97K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BAE Systems's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L1 Hardware Engineer I $86.8K $84.3K $0 $2.4K L2 Hardware Engineer II $101K $99.2K $0 $1.6K L3 Senior Hardware Engineer $125K $123K $0 $2.5K L4 Principal Hardware Engineer $128K $128K $0 $0 View 3 More Levels

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( USD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found

