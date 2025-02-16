All Hardware Engineer Salaries
Hardware Engineer compensation in United States at BAE Systems ranges from $86.8K per year for L1 to $128K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $97K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BAE Systems's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$86.8K
$84.3K
$0
$2.4K
L2
$101K
$99.2K
$0
$1.6K
L3
$125K
$123K
$0
$2.5K
L4
$128K
$128K
$0
$0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
