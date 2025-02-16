All Mechanical Engineer Salaries
Mechanical Engineer compensation in United States at BAE Systems ranges from $97.6K per year for L2 to $119K per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $94K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BAE Systems's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$97.6K
$97.6K
$0
$0
L3
$119K
$119K
$0
$0
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
