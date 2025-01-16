← Company Directory
Aztec Group
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Aztec Group Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Kenya at Aztec Group ranges from KES 3.12M to KES 4.43M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Aztec Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

KES 3.55M - KES 4.2M
Guernsey
Common Range
Possible Range
KES 3.12MKES 3.55MKES 4.2MKES 4.43M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Software Engineer submissions at Aztec Group to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve KES 3.86M+ (sometimes KES 38.55M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Aztec Group?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Aztec Group in Kenya sits at a yearly total compensation of KES 4,433,285. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Aztec Group for the Software Engineer role in Kenya is KES 3,122,574.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Aztec Group

Related Companies

  • LinkedIn
  • Stripe
  • Google
  • Square
  • Airbnb
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources