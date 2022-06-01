Aztec Group delivers award-winning fund and corporate services to the alternative assets industry from key onshore and offshore jurisdictions in Guernsey, Jersey, Luxembourg, the United States and the United Kingdom.Renowned for its long-term partnership approach, the Group partners with some of the leading alternative assets fund managers across Europe administering over 440 funds with over EUR 370 billion under administration.Numerous client testimonials, unrivalled client retention rate and multiple leading industry awards are a few testaments to the Group’s dedication to service excellence and the reason why it is recognised as the bright alternative in alternative assets industry.