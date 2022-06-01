← Company Directory
Aztec Group
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Aztec Group that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Aztec Group delivers award-winning fund and corporate services to the alternative assets industry from key onshore and offshore jurisdictions in Guernsey, Jersey, Luxembourg, the United States and the United Kingdom.Renowned for its long-term partnership approach, the Group partners with some of the leading alternative assets fund managers across Europe administering over 440 funds with over EUR 370 billion under administration.Numerous client testimonials, unrivalled client retention rate and multiple leading industry awards are a few testaments to the Group’s dedication to service excellence and the reason why it is recognised as the bright alternative in alternative assets industry.

    http://aztecgroup.co.uk
    Website
    2001
    Year Founded
    1,250
    # of Employees
    $250M-$500M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Aztec Group

    Related Companies

    • Coinbase
    • Square
    • Amazon
    • LinkedIn
    • Pinterest
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources