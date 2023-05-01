← Company Directory
Azenta Life Sciences
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Azenta Life Sciences that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Azenta, Inc. provides life science sample exploration and management solutions through two segments: Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The company offers automated cold sample management systems, equipment, consumables, and instruments for sample preparation and handling. It also provides sample management programs, integrated cold chain solutions, informatics, and sample-based laboratory services to advance scientific research and support drug development. Azenta serves pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, biorepositories, and research institutes globally. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts.

    azenta.com
    Website
    1978
    Year Founded
    2,900
    # of Employees
    $500M-$1B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Azenta Life Sciences

    Related Companies

    • Databricks
    • SoFi
    • Uber
    • Tesla
    • PayPal
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources