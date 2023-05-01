Azenta, Inc. provides life science sample exploration and management solutions through two segments: Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The company offers automated cold sample management systems, equipment, consumables, and instruments for sample preparation and handling. It also provides sample management programs, integrated cold chain solutions, informatics, and sample-based laboratory services to advance scientific research and support drug development. Azenta serves pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, biorepositories, and research institutes globally. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts.